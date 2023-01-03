Shell shut one of two production trains at Australian QCLNG plant on pipe issue

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has shut down one of its two liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains, or production units, at its Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) plant since Dec. 7 after finding a "minor issue" with a pipe, a spokeswoman for the global energy major said.

"During a recent inspection, Shell found a minor issue with a pipe. This was investigated immediately and reported to regulators in accordance with our obligations," she said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

As a precaution, Shell QGC commenced a safety critical shutdown of work on one of the two production trains, she said, adding that one train would remain operational, referring to Shell's QGC arm which operates the 8.5 million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) capacity liquefaction plant.

The QCLNG export plant has been undergoing maintenance since Dec. 7, according to statements from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). Its maintenance period has been extended three times, most recently to Jan. 16.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

