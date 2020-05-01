Shell Shocked The Market With A Dividend Cut. Goldman Sachs Suggests A Radical Change for The Oil Majors.

Royal Dutch Shell’s decision to cut its dividend by two-thirds shocked investors, even at a time when oil prices turned negative.

It was the first of the major oil companies this cycle to cut dividends. Rivals including BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil have maintained their dividend payouts.

In Europe, in particular, the big oil companies are huge payers of dividends relative to the rest of the market. Before the Shell dividend cut, the oil sector’s dividend yield was 9% for this year, compared with roughly 3% for the rest of European companies, according to Goldman Sachs.

A reduction as steep as Shell’s would bring the European oil sector into line with the broader market.

Traditionally, big oil companies respond to downturns in prices with capital expenditure cuts. During the last oil price downcycle of 2014-17, EU big oil capex declined by about 35% over the three-year period, and U.S. big oil companies cut capex spending in half.

On Friday, Exxon said it was cutting capital spending by 30% this year.

Goldman Sachs analysts led by Michele Della Vigna advocate oil companies switch to what is called a variable dividend policy, instead of a progressive one. A progressive one, as the name implies, is a commitment to hold or increase dividends. A variable policy, by contrast, aligns dividend payments with earnings performance.

In the mining industry, BHP Group switched to a variable policy in 2016, and now most of the industry also has one. BHP’s dividend policy is to pay out a minimum of 50% of what is called underlying attributable profit at every reporting period.

“We believe that this could potentially offer a solution for Big Oils, with the companies able to distribute more during periods of commodity upcycles whilst also offering the flexibility to distribute less during the downcycle in order to preserve balance sheet strength and maintain financial resilience,” the analysts say.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.