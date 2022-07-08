Shell ships LNG from Australia's Prelude despite staff stoppages

Updates with additional comment from Shell spokesperson

MELBOURNE, July 8 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L loaded and shipped a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its Prelude floating LNG facility this week after workers scaled down industrial action at the site off northwestern Australia, the company said on Friday.

The oil and gas giant slowed output at the 3.6 million tonne per year facility last week during a series of work stoppages by unions fighting for better pay and had warned that shipments would be disrupted for at least two weeks.

When operating normally, Prelude typically loads a tanker every seven to 10 days.

"We did get a cargo out," a Shell spokesperson said, adding that stoppages from continuing union-imposed 'work bans' have eased.

The vessel hasn’t departed yet, the spokesperson added.

Work bans include periodic halts on certain tasks, such as directing landing or departing helicopters, refuelling helicopters or handling tandem moorings of tankers.

Results from a three-day vote on a new enterprise agreement offer from Shell are due on Monday.

