Shell (SHEL) Wins a High Court Battle Against ClientEarth

Shell plc’s ( SHEL ) management was accused of improperly managing climate risks by an activist investor group — ClientEarth. Although the London High Court recently dismissed ClientEarth's lawsuit, the activist investor group revealed its intention to appeal against the dismissal, per media reports.

In February, the High Court of England and Wales received a complaint from ClientEarth, an environmental law NGO and small Shell shareholder with 27 shares, that SHEL’s management was failing to mitigate the material and foreseeable risks posed by the climate change. ClientEarth claimed that Shell’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 cannot be met with its existing climate transition plan.

The lawsuit was initially rejected in May by Judge William Trower, who again refused permission to bring the case in a written ruling earlier this week. Trower stated that ClientEarth's case ignored that managing large businesses requires directors to consider a range of competing considerations, wherein courts should not interfere.

A spokesperson for Shell said that the rejection was the right outcome and the court has reaffirmed its decision regarding this claim being fundamentally flawed.

According to ClientEarth senior lawyer Paul Benson, the charity was upset with the outcome and intended to file an appeal. Benson stated that Shell's flawed climate strategy breaches English company law since it is at odds with the Paris Agreement. He added that SHEL’s failure to take decisive action to position the business for the rapidly advancing energy transition puts its commercial viability at risk.

Even though there were hiccups and skepticism about the energy major’s climate transition, management gained overwhelming support at its annual shareholders meeting in May. Later, Shell announced a change of course, saying it will maintain oil output until 2030 rather than progressively cutting it.

