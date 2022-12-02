Shell (SHEL) To Take Over Nature Energy In $2B Acquisition

Shell plc SHEL announced that it will acquire a 100% stake in Danish biogas producer Nature Energy Biogas from Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Pioneer Point Partners and Sampension for about $2 billion.

Headquartered in Denmark, Nature Energy produces Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from agricultural, industrial and household wastes. The company operates 12 biogas plants in Denmark and one in France and has others in the pipeline.

As a result of the acquisition, Shell will become the owner of Europe’s largest producer of RNG. The oil supermajor stated it would also acquire a portfolio of cash-generative operating plants, an associated feedstock supply and infrastructure, a pipeline of growth projects and Nature Energy’s know-how in RNG plant technology.

Per Shell, the takeover will augment the company’s ability to work with its established customer base across various sectors to fast-track its transition to net-zero emissions. It will also support SHEL’s desire to profitably develop its low-carbon fuel production and customer offering in its marketing business.

This transaction, which Shell expects to be accretive to earnings, is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S.- and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company.

Shell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include EnLink Midstream ENLC, Liberty Energy LBRT and Murphy USA MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnLink’s 2022 earnings stands at 53 cents per share, up 960% from the year-ago earnings of 5 cents.

The consensus mark for ENLC’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward in the past 60 days from 43 cents to 53 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Liberty’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.02 per share, which implies an increase of about 298% from the year-ago loss of $1.02.

LBRT beat the consensus mark for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 58.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Murphy USA’s 2022 earnings stands at $25.34 per share, up 69.8% from the year-ago earnings of $14.92.

MUSA beat the consensus mark for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being approximately 51%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.