Shell (SHEL) to Sell Its U.K. & Germany Business to Octopus Energy

Shell plc ( SHEL ) declared on Sep 1, 2023, that it would sell its home energy business in the U.K. and Germany to British energy supplier Octopus Energy Group. Shell’s executive vice-president Steve Hill stated that the deal followed the announcement during Capital Markets Day to divest Shell’s home energy retail business in Europe. He added that the company was focusing on projects and countries where it believed it could deliver maximum value.

Octopus, headquartered in the U.K., will take on 2 million new home energy and broadband customers with this acquisition. Through this deal, Octopus will have more than 11-million-meter points and over 6.5 million household customers in the U.K. Its clientele in Germany will increase to about 300,000. All Shell energy and broadband customers will be instructed about the next steps after regulatory clearance, ensuring a seamless transition and no disruption to energy supply.

Through its proprietary technology platform, Kraken, Octopus has a proven track record in large-scale customer migrations. Following Centrica's British Gas, which has around 7.5 million retail customers, Octopus will likely become the second-largest home energy supplier in Britain after the acquisition, with about 6.5 million users, per media reports.

Shell and Octopus have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the possibility of an international partnership. The two companies intend to offer the finest experience to their electric vehicles charging customers, including Shell Recharge and Octopus Electroverse subscribers.

Following regulatory approval, the deal is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Although the deal's financial specifics were not immediately made public, sources previously estimated its worth to be between $50 million and $100 million.

