Shell (SHEL) to Sell Its Masela Stake to Pertamina and Petronas

Shell plc’s SHEL stake in Indonesia's Masela gas project is set to be taken over by state energy firms Pertamina and Petronas, per Indonesia’s energy minister Arifin Tasrif. According to media reports, Tasrif divulged the news on the sidelines of the Energy Asia conference, which was held by Petronas in Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities in Indonesia are eager for the firms to conclude the sale so that the project may proceed after years of delay. Shell has also been trying to offload its 35% interest in Masela.

Indonesia has experienced slow oil and gas production in recent years due to diminishing blocks. Several important new projects like Masela and Indonesia Deepwater Development have been delayed as companies like Shell and Chevron Corp exited projects as part of their global strategy.

Even as nations throughout the world switch to non-fossil fuels to reduce emissions, Indonesia has a limited amount of time to exploit its enormous hydrocarbon reserves.

According to Arifin, Pertamina and Petronas are preparing for a sales agreement with Shell. He expressed hope that a transaction will be finalized within a month. The CEO of Pertamina stated earlier this month that a project contract for Masela was nearing completion.

