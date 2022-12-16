Shell (SHEL) to Sell Interest in Baram Delta Offshore Malaysia

Shell plc SHEL recently announced that its subsidiary in Malaysia, Sarawak Shell Berhad, has agreed to sell its non-operated stake in two offshore production sharing contracts (PSC) in the Baram Delta to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production.

The sale consists of Shell’s 40% stake in the Amended 2011 Baram Delta EOR PSC and 50% of the SK307 PSC. The remaining interests in both PSCs are owned by the operator, Petronas Carigali.

Petroleum Sarawak will pay Shell a consideration of $475 million and as much as $50 million between 2023 and 2024, depending on commodity prices. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, has an effective date of Jan 1, 2023, and is intended to be closed early next year.

Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s Upstream Director, said that the sale is in line with the company’s effort to continue focusing on its portfolio. “Malaysia remains one of our eight core Upstream positions worldwide and we will continue to help power the country’s progress by investing in the oil and gas needed today, as well as in the transition to a low-carbon energy system,” he added.

Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

