Shell (SHEL) to Proceed With Gas Project in Offshore Malaysia

Shell plc SHEL recently announced that it has taken a final investment decision to go ahead with the development of the Rosmari-Marjoram gas fields situated off the southeast coast of Malaysia.

The British energy major stated that the project is intended to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with the first gas output anticipated in 2026.

A subsidiary of SHEL — Sarawak Shell Berhad — owns an 80% stake and is the operator of the project. Meanwhile, the remaining 20% interest is held by Malaysian state-owned Petronas.

Discovered in 2014, the Rosmari-Marjoram fields are located approximately 220 kilometers (136.7 miles) off the coast of Bintulu in the Malaysian state of Sarawak. The development of this deepwater sour gas field will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned wellhead platform, a 207 km pipeline to the shore and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company. Shell plc was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell.

Shell currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include RPC RES, EnLink Midstream ENLC and Vermilion Energy VET, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RPC’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, up 1733% from the year-ago earnings of 3 cents.

RES beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 80%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnLink’s 2022 earnings stands at 41 cents per share, up 720% from the year-ago earnings of 5 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENLC’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 20.7% over the past 60 days from 31 cents to 41 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vermilion’s 2022 earnings stands at $5.76 per share, which is an increase of approximately 128.6% from the year-ago earnings of $2.52.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VET’s 2022 earnings per share has been revised from $4.51 to $5.76, up about 28%, in the past 60 days.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RPC, Inc. (RES): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Free Stock Analysis Report



EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.