Shell (SHEL) to Merge Its Integrated Gas, Upstream Businesses

Shell plc ( SHEL ) has publicly stated that its integrated gas and upstream units will be merged into integrated gas and upstream businesses due to "turbulent markets," as the low-margin business has been struggling in Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands over the last year. As a result, European power and gas retailers have been put under pressure. Shell announced that Zoe Yujnovich, currently serving as an upstream director, will manage the new division.

A downstream and renewables directorate will be created, led by Huibert Vigeveno, the existing downstream director, by combining the downstream business with renewables and energy solutions. Shell's oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions will be combined under its new CEO, Wael Sawan. The new division will combine Shell's most profitable operations, according to Shell.

To "simplify the organisation further and increase performance," Shell plc will reduce the number of members on Shell's executive committee from nine to seven under the internal restructuring.

The modifications will go into effect on Jul 1. The company also mentioned that these changes will not affect its financial reporting segments — corporate, upstream, marketing, chemicals and products, renewables and energy solutions, and integrated gas.

Shell, whose strategy includes lowering greenhouse gas emissions and expanding its low-carbon business, ruled out large scale job losses due to the overhaul but cautioned about some “possible cuts.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.