Shell (SHEL) to Divest Western Assets for Empire Deal Approval

Shell plc’s ( SHEL ) subsidiary Shell Canada Ltd. has agreed to divest some of its western assets in order to proceed with its $100-million deal to buy gas stations from an affiliate of grocery giant Empire Co. Ltd., according to Canada's competition watchdog.

According to the Competition Bureau, it was determined that the energy company's proposed acquisition of Sobeys Capital Inc.'s 56 gas stations would probably reduce or eliminate competition in three markets in Alberta and British Columbia. The bureau claims that in order to relieve the worries, Shell and its subsidiary Canadian Mobility Services Ltd. would sell its holdings in Brooks, Alberta, as well as in Fort St. John and Mission, B.C.

Per the bureau, Matthew Boswell, the commissioner of competition, is satisfied that the divestiture agreement would handle any competition issues that may arise as a result of the proposed deal.

In December, Shell agreed to acquire all of Sobeys' gas stations in western Canada, claiming that doing so would enable it to expand its retail fuel presence throughout the country. While Sobeys has approximately 391 stations and convenience stores, Shell provides fuel to about 1,383 gas stations across Canada.

