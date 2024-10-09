Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Shell (SHEL) standing at $68.22, reflecting a -0.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 3.6% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.79, marking a 3.76% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $84.58 billion, showing an 8.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.44 per share and a revenue of $315.17 billion, representing changes of +0.48% and -2.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.11, so one might conclude that Shell is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that SHEL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

