Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Shell (SHEL) ending at $72.21, denoting a -0.06% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.58%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 3.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 9.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Shell in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.82, signifying a 21.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $88.62 billion, indicating a 16.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.53 per share and revenue of $360.4 billion, which would represent changes of +1.55% and +11.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. As of now, Shell holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shell is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.89.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

