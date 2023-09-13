Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $63.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.15% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, down 38.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.56 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.45% and -1.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% lower within the past month. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

