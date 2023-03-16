Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $54.64, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 11.06% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.2% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, down 1.68% from the prior-year quarter.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.57 per share and revenue of $392.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.06% and +1.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% lower. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.64, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

