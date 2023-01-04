Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $55.43, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.3%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.13% lower. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.22.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

