Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $52.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.77% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $2.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 173.58%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Shell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.26, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



