Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $51.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 11.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.3%.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $372.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +104.44% and +36.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.87% higher within the past month. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.17, which means Shell is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

