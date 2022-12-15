Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $56.15, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.69, up 63.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.59 per share and revenue of $455.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +113.94% and +66.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.23, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

