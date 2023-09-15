Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $64.65, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.13% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.72%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion, which would represent changes of -19.7% and -1.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.88% higher. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

