Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $66.53, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.6%.

The oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 3.46% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.72, marking a 7.53% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.58 billion, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.45 per share and revenue of $318.8 billion, indicating changes of +0.6% and -1.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Right now, Shell possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Shell is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.08.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

