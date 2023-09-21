Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $64.46, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.72%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $369.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.7% and -4.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher within the past month. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.14, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

