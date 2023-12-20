Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $65.06, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Shell in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.19, marking a 20.65% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $90.92 billion, indicating a 10.15% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $357.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.3% and -7.5%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. Currently, Shell is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Shell is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.51 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SHEL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

