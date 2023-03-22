Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $56.85, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.68%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.57 per share and revenue of $392.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.06% and +1.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% lower within the past month. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.63, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

