Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $50.06, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.18% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.93%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.72% higher. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.28.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

