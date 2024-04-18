Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the latest trading day at $71.03, indicating a -0.15% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 6.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Shell in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.97, showcasing a 29.14% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.03 billion, down 1.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $364.86 billion, indicating changes of -2.62% and +12.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. Shell presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.16 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SHEL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

