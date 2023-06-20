Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $60.33, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.53% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, down 52.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.94 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.91% and -1.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.22% lower. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.84.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

