Shell (SHEL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Shell (SHEL) reached $66.35, with a -0.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.76% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.93%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.45 per share and revenue of $369.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.47% and -4.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Shell. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.84% upward. As of now, Shell holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.01 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SHEL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.