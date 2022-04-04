Shell (SHEL) Starts Deep-Water Production in the Gulf of Mexico

Shell plc’s SHEL subsidiary, Shell Offshore Inc., declared the start of production at PowerNap, a deep-water offshore oil field under development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The projected highest output of the field is around 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Identified by Shell in 2014, PowerNap is in the south-central Mississippi Canyon region, roughly 150 miles from New Orleans in about 4,200 feet of water. The three wells produce oil and natural gas through an insulated 19-mile flowline.

PowerNap is a subsea tie-back to the Shell-operated Olympus production hub in the prolific Mars Corridor. Oil production from PowerNap will be delivered to market on the Mars pipeline, which is run by Shell Pipeline Co. and co-owned by Shell Midstream Partners L.P., which has a majority 71.5% stake, and BP Midstream Partners LP, which holds about a 28.5% interest.

Shell Upstream’s Director, Zoe Yujnovich, stated that Shell has been producing in the Mars Corridor for a period longer than 25 years and that the company would strive to unravel even more value there. “PowerNap strengthens a core upstream position that is critical to achieving our Powering Progress strategy and ensuring we can supply the stable, secure energy resources the world needs today and in the future,” he further added.

Headquartered in London, Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company. Shell plc was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell.

