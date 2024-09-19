Shell (SHEL) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Shell (SHEL) standing at $69.17, reflecting a +1.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.79, signifying a 3.76% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $86.4 billion, up 10.75% from the year-ago period.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $314.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.86% and -2.82%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Shell. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Shell presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.74.

Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL)

