Shell (SHEL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Shell (SHEL) ended the recent trading session at $66.48, demonstrating a +0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.58%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 4.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Shell will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.68%.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.45 per share and revenue of $369.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.47% and -4.34%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.84% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Shell boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

