Shell (SHEL) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Shell (SHEL) reached $66.93, with a +0.69% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.89% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.25%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 4.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 5.25% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Shell in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.13, showcasing a 23.38% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $85.78 billion, showing a 3.64% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.25 per share and a revenue of $351.54 billion, signifying shifts of -1.79% and +8.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.13% increase. As of now, Shell holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.32.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.