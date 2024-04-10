Shell (SHEL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Shell (SHEL) standing at $72.65, reflecting a +1.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 11.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Shell in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.97, reflecting a 29.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $85.78 billion, showing a 3.64% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.12 per share and revenue of $351.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.33% and +8.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% higher. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Shell is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.83 for its industry.

It's also important to note that SHEL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.