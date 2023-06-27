Shell (SHEL) Resumes Maintenance at Norway's Nyhamna Gas Plant

Shell plc SHEL announced that it has resumed maintenance work at the Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway. This news came after a brief postponement of the facility’s operations due to a problem with its cooling system. The temporary halt caused a decrease in gas output, impacting energy supplies in Europe and leading to a rise in British and Dutch gas prices.

Background

Nyhamna gas processing plant, situated in Norway, serves as a crucial source of energy for Europe. It plays a vital role in processing and exporting gas from the Ormen Lange and Aasta Hansteen fields in the Norwegian Sea.

With an export capacity of 84 million standard cubic meters, Nyhamna is a key contributor to the region’s natural gas supply. However, the cooling system issue had a significant impact on its gas output.

Given Norway's significant position as Europe's leading gas supplier, the reduced output put additional pressure on energy supplies across the region. This prompted the need for resuming maintenance work at the aforementioned gas processing plant.

During a routine cleaning process, a gas containing hydrogen was discovered in the water-based cooling system. It is important to note that this gas formation was not related to the natural gas typically processed and exported from Nyhamna. In order to ensure the safety of the facility and its workers, Shell decided to stop all non-essential work and drain the cooling system.

Resuming Maintenance Work

After implementing the necessary measures to address the cooling system issue, Shell resumed maintenance work at the Nyhamna gas processing plant. The company has taken steps to guarantee the safe execution of the planned maintenance activities. It is worth mentioning here that the original restart date for the upkeep was Jun 21, but then postponed until Jul 15.

Persisting Challenges

Although the maintenance work has resumed, the situation at Nyhamna still remains complex. Investigations into the cooling system problems are ongoing, with local and international experts joining forces to resolve the issue. Shell is committed to resolving the technical challenges and ensuring the safe operation of the facility.

Conclusion

As a key player in the energy industry, Shell's efforts toward fixing technical flaws and ensuring the stability of gas supplies in the European market are commendable.

