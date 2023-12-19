Shell (SHEL) Resumes FLNG Operations Amid Gas Demand Surge

Shell plc SHEL reportedly resumed operations at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) production platform offshore Australia. Following an extensive maintenance period, the platform is expected to see its first cargo within days, according to industry sources cited by Reuters. The timing coincides with peak winter demand in the northern hemisphere, allowing Shell to potentially capitalize on increased natural gas demand in North Asia.

Background

The Prelude FLNG, known as the world's largest of its kind, has encountered its fair share of challenges since its inaugural LNG cargo shipment in June 2019. Despite these setbacks, Shell has demonstrated its resilience and adaptability, ensuring the platform's return to service aligns with the surge in winter natural gas demand.

Maintenance Strategy

Contrary to the initial plans for a year-long overhaul, Shell strategically opted for a shorter maintenance period, a decision based on the desire to exploit robust gas demand. In September, industry sources revealed that Prelude's maintenance period would be shortened, enabling it to meet the winter gas demand in North Asia.

Production Halts and Setbacks

In May 2023, Shell temporarily halted production at Prelude LNG due to an operational trip. The challenges persisted, with production and exports disrupted between July and September of 2022 due to industrial action prompted by trade unions seeking higher wages.

Fire-Related Shutdown

Following the resolution of the labor dispute, Prelude faced another setback at the end of 2022 when a fire erupted on Dec 21. Although the fire was swiftly contained with no injuries reported, the facility underwent a temporary shutdown. Production at Prelude LNG resumed approximately a month later.

Winter Demand Dynamics

The resurgence of Prelude's operations coincides with a critical moment in the energy landscape. The tepid natural gas demand observed in both Asia and Europe earlier in the heating season, attributed to high inventory levels and milder weather, is expected to shift. The platform's timely return positions Shell to leverage the anticipated surge in winter gas demand in North Asia.

Conclusion

Shell's decisive actions in restarting operations at the Prelude FLNG underscore its commitment to navigating challenges and capitalizing on market opportunities. As the global energy landscape evolves, the significance of flexible and responsive strategies cannot be overstated. The successful resurgence of Prelude not only contributes to meeting the heightened winter gas demand but also highlights Shell's ability to adapt to a dynamic industry.

