Shell (SHEL) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

Shell plc SHEL is set to release first-quarter results on May 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.30 per share.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the integrated energy behemoth’s results in the March quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at SHEL’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Europe’s largest oil company beat the consensus mark, backed by stronger commodity prices, higher LNG volumes and refining margins. SHEL had reported earnings per ADS (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items — the market’s preferred measure) — of $2.76, well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10.



Shell beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings thrice in the last four quarters and missed in the other, resulting in an earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Quote

Factors to Consider

Last month, Shell released a preliminary report for the January-March period, which said that its first-quarter profits would reflect good performances from the Integrated Gas and Chemicals & Products divisions. The London-based supermajor further said that its ‘Marketing’ unit earnings would be sequentially stronger and upstream volumes would go up slightly.



Now, let’s dig into some other segment-wise selected items from that release.



Upstream



According to the latest update, Shell’s upstream production inched up 0.5% on a sequential basis in the first quarter of 2023 at the midpoint of the guidance. The supermajor is estimating its output in the range of 1,800-1,900 MBOE/d compared to 1,859 MBOE/d in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Tax charges are expected to hurt earnings in the range of $2.4-3.2 billion. Meanwhile, Shell sees the share of profit of joint ventures and associates to be around $500 million. The segment’s results are also likely to include well write-offs to the tune of $200 million. Finally, operating expense for the segment is projected at around $2.55 billion.



Integrated Gas



Shell’s LNG liquefaction volumes are expected in the range of 7-7.4 million tons, translating into an increase of around 6% sequentially on the back of more working time at its Australian facilities. Shell’s integrated gas production is expected to grow to the range of 930,000-970,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) or 950,000 BOE/d at the midpoint. It was 917,000 BOE/d in the December quarter.



Per the company, first-quarter trading and optimization results in its integrated gas unit will be essentially in line with the fourth quarter of 2022. Segment operating cost is expected between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.



Marketing



The midpoint of management’s marketing sales volume guidance equates to 2.45 million barrels per day, lower than the 2.543 million barrels achieved in the fourth quarter of 2022. Overall, segment profits are expected to be above the quarter-ago levels, while operating expenses would be between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion.



Chemicals & Products



The company expects a considerable gain in its Trading & Optimisation results from the fourth-quarter levels. However, as projected by Shell, the refining margin should weaken in the first quarter, with the metric falling 21% sequentially.



Meanwhile, despite surging chemical margins, realized numbers are expected to be adversely impacted primarily by the slow ramp-up of the Pennsylvania Chemicals project. Shell also forecast refinery utilization of 89-93%, operating expense of 2.6-3 billion and chemicals manufacturing plant utilization of 70-74%.



Renewables and Energy Solutions



The adjusted bottom line of this segment is expected between a profit of $100 million and $700 million.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Shell is likely to beat estimates in the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -4.43%.



Zacks Rank: Shell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Shell, here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



Occidental Petroleum OXY has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 9.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Occidental Petroleum’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 22%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 21.8%. Valued at around $55.3 billion, OXY has gained 4.9% in a year.



EOG Resources EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 4.



EOG Resources’ expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 28.6%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 25.8%. Valued at around $70.2 billion, EOG has gained 2% in a year.



ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 4.



ConocoPhillips beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 2.4%, on average. Valued at around $124.7 billion, COP has gained 6.9% in a year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.