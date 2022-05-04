Shell (SHEL) Purchases Indian Renewable Company Sprng Energy

The British energy major Shell plc SHEL recently announced that it signed agreements to acquire the Indian renewable power supplier, Sprng Energy, for about $1.55 billion, thereby enhancing Shell’s low-carbon output as it moves away from oil and gas.

Per the deal, SHEL will acquire 100% of Solenergi Power, which was set up by the buyout firm Actis – the direct shareholder of Sprng Energy.

Set up in 2017, Sprng Energy supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India, which is seen as a key growth market concerning renewable energy in the coming years. As of now, Sprng’s portfolio comprises 2.9 gigawatts-peak (GWp) of renewable energy assets. Out of 2.9 GW, 2.1 GW is in operation and the remaining is under construction. In its pipeline, the company has an additional 7.5 GW of renewable energy developments.

This transaction, which will triple Shell’s current renewable energy capacity, is anticipated to be closed later this year subject to regulatory approvals.

Wael Sawan, Shell’s Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, said “This deal positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India.”

Headquartered in London, Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company. Shell plc was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell.

