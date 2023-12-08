Shell (SHEL) Plans Two-Well Drilling Campaign in the North Sea

Shell plc SHEL, the U.K.-headquartered energy giant, is engaged in an intensive preparation phase for a two-well drilling campaign in the North Sea scheduled for 2024. This campaign, targeting the high-impact Selene and Pensacola prospects, holds significant potential to contribute to European energy security. This move comes as part of an extensive site survey initiative in the North Sea, demonstrating Shell's unwavering dedication to advancing the frontier of energy exploration.

The Selene Well: A High-Impact Endeavor

Rig Selection and Preparatory Works: Shell's foray into the Selene gas prospect marks a milestone in the company's pursuit of high-impact, low-risk opportunities. The positive well investment decision for Selene, made in July 2022, paved the way for a seamless transition into the next phase of the P2437 license. Notably, the North Sea Transition Authority's approval catalyzed Shell's assumption of operatorship, a key step in the rig selection and contracting process.

Surveying the Selene Landscape: The data acquired following the completion of the initial geophysical site survey on Selene during the summer is now instrumental in shaping the upcoming geotechnical survey scheduled for the first half of December 2023. Such surveys play an important role in ensuring the safe installation of the rig at the selected well location, adding a layer of meticulous planning to this high-stake venture.

Unveiling Selene's Potential: The Selene project stands tall as one of the largest unapprised structures in the Leman Sandstone fairway of the Southern Gas Basin. Shell's partner estimates Selene to house approximately P50 prospective resources of 318 BCF of gas, with a geological chance of success at an impressive 70%. With critical long lead items, including casing, identified and procurement processes well underway, Selene remains committed to drilling in the third quarter of 2024.

Pensacola: A Transformational Discovery

The Unprecedented Gas Discovery: At the onset of 2023, Shell achieved what it indicated as a "transformational gas discovery" at the Pensacola gas prospect in license P2252. This discovery, made in February 2023, revealed a P50 estimated ultimate recovery of 302 BCF of gas, with 90 BCF net to Deltic. Pensacola appears as the largest natural gas discovery in the North Sea in over a decade, underscoring Shell's ability to unlock significant energy reservoirs.

Crafting an Appraisal Strategy: Buoyed by the success at Pensacola, Shell and its joint venture partners have diligently worked toward crafting a comprehensive appraisal strategy. With an emphasis on securing a positive well investment decision for an appraisal well in December 2023, Pensacola's trajectory mirrors the success story of Selene, albeit with its unique challenges and opportunities.

The Path Forward: Selene and Pensacola in Tandem

While the Pensacola appraisal well's planning is well advanced, with site survey works reserved for the first half of 2024, the overarching vision involves tandem drilling with Selene. Subject to regulatory approvals, the Pensacola appraisal well is slated for late 2024, ensuring a seamless transition from one groundbreaking endeavor to another.

Conclusion

Shell's drilling campaign in the North Sea represents a significant investment in the future of European energy. The company's commitment to the exploration and development of new gas resources demonstrates its dedication to providing reliable and secure energy solutions.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like The Williams Companies WMB, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Core Laboratories Inc. CLB and Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Williams Companies is valued at $43.60 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.79 per share, or 4.99%, on an annual basis.

WMB, the U.S.-based energy infrastructure company, operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

Core Laboratories is worth $814.86 million. In the past year, its shares have lost 5.5%.

CLB offers reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada and abroad.

Liberty Energy is valued at $2.99 billion. LBRT currently pays a dividend of 28 cents per share, or 1.58%, on an annual basis.

LBRT is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to the North American onshore exploration and production companies.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.