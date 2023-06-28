Shell (SHEL) Pipeline's Oil Spill Pollutes Niger Delta Farms

Shell plc’s ( SHEL ) facility in Nigeria suffered a new oil spill. This resulted in contamination of farmland and a river, disrupting the livelihoods of fishermen and agricultural families in the Niger Delta.

On Jun 11, a leakage from the 180,000-barrel-per-day pipeline was detected at Eleme in Rivers State in south Nigeria. Four days later, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited confirmed the incident in an official statement.

The leakage, which lasted about a week, is being looked into by Nigerian officials and Shell's local subsidiary. The volume of spillage has not yet been quantified.

Activists refer to this leak as a "major one" despite the fact that spills are common in the area, owing to vandalism and poor pipeline maintenance.

Over the years, Shell has fought several legal disputes centered around oil spillage in the Niger Delta, an area plagued by pollution, conflict, and corruption pertaining to the oil and gas sector. The majority of leaks, according to Shell, are the result of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

According to Idris Musa, the director-general of National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, although the leak has been contained, efforts to address the spill's fallout at farms and the nearby Okulu River have stagnated.

