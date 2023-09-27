Shell (SHEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $64.92, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.72%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $369.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.7% and -4.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher within the past month. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.69, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

