Shell (SHEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $62, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 12.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $2.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.36%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $392.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.66% and +1.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% lower. Shell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.78.

Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

