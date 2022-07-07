Shell (SHEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $48.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 21.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 20.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, up 101.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $372.07 billion, which would represent changes of +115.56% and +36.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.49% higher. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.98, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

