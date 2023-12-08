Shell (SHEL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $64.14, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.45%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 2.38% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.91%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Shell in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.19, reflecting a 20.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $90.92 billion, reflecting a 10.15% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.35 per share and revenue of $347.99 billion, which would represent changes of -22.4% and -9.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% upward. At present, Shell boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Shell is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.58.

We can additionally observe that SHEL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

