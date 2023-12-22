Shell (SHEL) Initiates Further Job Cuts in Cost-Cutting Effort

Shell plc SHEL has initiated a round of job cuts extending beyond the previously announced reductions within its low-carbon division, as reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The move came as part of the company's broader strategy to achieve up to $3 billion in savings by the end of 2025.

According to the report, the job cuts are being executed on a division-by-division basis, and the affected employees are being presented with various options, including redundancy packages or the opportunity to apply for positions in other parts of the company.

A spokesperson for Shell emphasized that achieving the desired reductions would involve portfolio high grading, the implementation of new efficiencies and an overall leaner organizational structure. The spokesperson added that although there are no specific targets in place, SHEL will consistently assess and adjust activities to optimize value delivery.

The specifics of the job cuts, including the number of employees and divisions affected, have not been officially disclosed by Shell.

This development followed Shell's announcement in October, where the company revealed its intention to reduce its workforce by approximately 15% in the low-carbon solutions division. The plan also involved a scaling back of its hydrogen business. These measures were part of CEO Wael Sawan's strategy to enhance profitability.

