Shell (SHEL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Shell (SHEL) ending at $68.48, denoting a +0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.93%.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.45 per share and revenue of $369.45 billion, indicating changes of -21.47% and -4.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.89% upward. Currently, Shell is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.01, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that SHEL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.86.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL)

