Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Shell (SHEL) standing at $60.78, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 7.34% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Shell in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.99, signifying a 10.36% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $78.94 billion, indicating a 1.48% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.48 per share and revenue of $301.17 billion, which would represent changes of +0.95% and -6.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower within the past month. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Shell is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.62, which means Shell is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that SHEL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

