Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $70.25, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Shell in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 23.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.71 billion, up 16.69% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.37 per share and a revenue of $351.7 billion, signifying shifts of -0.36% and +8.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Shell. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.85% higher. Currently, Shell is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Shell is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.08.

Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

