Shell (SHEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $60.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, down 44.74% from the prior-year quarter.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.89% and -1.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher within the past month. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.98, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

