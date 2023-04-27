Shell (SHEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $60.68, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.9% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.43% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.30, down 3.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.2% lower. Shell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Shell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.55, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

