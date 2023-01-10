Shell (SHEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $58.37, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.03% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.67% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.3%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.13% lower. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.29, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

